‘Black Panther’ Gets an Honest Trailer

Just in time for the home media release, Screen Junkies has released the Honest Trailer for Marvel’s Black Panther.

As usual, the Honest Trailer pokes fun at some aspects of the movie, such as how vibranium is used as a catch-all for whatever the plot demands and how the thing that sets T’Challa apart from other Marvel heroes most is that he doesn’t crack jokes.

However, even the Honest Trailer has a hard time digging too deep at Black Panther, noting how the film’s antagonist, Killmonger, is unusually nuanced for a Marvel villain and how Nakia has an unusual amount of agency for a Marvel love interest, so much so that the movie itself seems to undercut its own strengths with senseless violent outbursts and needless rescues. Of course, it doesn’t avoid all of the usual Marvel pitfalls, including the forgettable CGI fight scene at the end and some half-baked secondary romances.

Check out the Honest Trailer above.

Black Panther is still playing in theaters. The film has made $696.2 million domestically and $1.3 billion globally, becoming the second-highest grossing film of 2018 so far, the third highest-grossing film ever in the United States, and the ninth-highest grossing film ever worldwide.

Black Panther also placed highly on ComicBook.com’s definitive ranking of all 19 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

Black Panther has become a cultural force, with the “Wakanda forever” salute being recognized as a symbol of cultural pride in the African-American community. Chadwick Boseman debuted as T’Challa in Captain America: Civil War in 2016 before headlining Black Panther. He is featured in a second major Marvel Studios blockbuster this year, Avengers: Infinity War, which is currently playing in theaters.

What did you think of the Black Panther Honest Trailer? Let us know in the comments!

Black Panther is available is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.