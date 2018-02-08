New ‘Black Panther’ Song “King’s Dead” Released, Features Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future And James Blake

Kendrick Lamar’s Black Panther concept album has dropped a new track.

“King’s Dead,” by 90059 rapper Jay Rock, features Kendrick Lamar, Future and James Black, follows Lamar and SZA’s single “All the Stars,” released last week.

The single, produced by Mike WiLL Made-It and Teddy Walton, is also the first single from Rock’s upcoming album, to be released by Top Dawg Entertainment and Interscope Records. “King’s Dead” has been officially released via SoundCloud.

Inspired by Marvel Studios‘ upcoming blockbuster, Black Panther: The Album is curated by Grammy Award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar and Billboard Magazine’s Executive of the Year, Anthony “Top Dawg” Griffith.

The 14-track album is available for pre-order on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and Google Play.

Lamar and Tiffith directly collaborated with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler to create music specific to the needs of the film. The collaboration marks the first time Lamar, dubbed by Rolling Stone as “the greatest rapper alive,” writes, produces, performs and curates for a major motion picture.

“I am honored to be working with such an incredible artist whose work has been so inspirational, and whose artistic themes align with those we explore in the film,” Coogler said in a statement announcing the album’s debut. “I can’t wait for the world to hear what Kendrick and TDE have in store.”

Another track by Lamar and Vince Staple appeared in the newest Black Panther TV spot released during the NCAA National Championship game.

Staple’s “BagBak” and Run the Jewel’s “Legend Has It” have both appeared in advertising.

Lamar previously lent vocals to Alicia Keys’ “It’s On Again” heard in the end credits of The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Black Panther is topping Captain America: Civil War in advance ticket sales in its first 24 hours. Chadwick Boseman’s clawed superhero made his debut in Civil War in 2016, and the African king’s solo outing is among the most anticipated movies of 2018.

Industry experts have projected a $100+ million dollar opening for Black Panther, propelled by Marvel Studios’ track record, a well-received debut in Civil War, and families attending over President’s Day weekend.

Starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman, Andy Serkis, Angela Bassett and Forest Whitaker, Black Panther opens February 16.