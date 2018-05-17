‘Black Panther’ Producer Confirms [Spoiler] Is Really Dead For Good

Black Panther saw several characters killed in the Wakandan civil war but executive producer Nate Moore has now confirmed the death of one fan-favorite.

Spoilers for Black Panther follow. Major spoilers!

In Black Panther‘s second act, Ulysses Klaw was killed off-camera by Erik Killmonger before his body was delivered to Wakanda. Despite actually seeing a body, some fans were holding out hope that Andy Serkis‘ unpredictable character somehow survived this trip and that off-camera bullet didn’t actually kill him. However, Black Panther executive producer Nate Moore has confirmed this is not the case.

“[The decision] was made pretty early on because we knew ultimately that more than Ulysses Klaw, Killmonger was the main villain of the film,” Noore said. “And he’s actually dead. He’s dead, dead. Which I think, honestly, was part of the sell for Andy in going, ‘Oh, I get to play this character that gets to sort of shine very brightly and burn out quickly. Well, that’s kind of fun.’ And we only like to tell as much story as we have for a character and I’m not sure how much other story we would have for Klaw, but we were still lucky to have Andy involved.”

Back around the time of Black Panther‘s release, Serkis opened up about the exit to ComicBook.com, as well. The actor debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the arms and vibranium dealer in Avengers: Age of Ultron back in 2015, only to be killed off in his second film.

“I’ve had a tough year. I lost Caesar, I lost Snoke, and now I’ve lost Klaw. I am franchise free. I’m gutted, actually. I would’ve loved to go on,” Serkis said. “But, who knows? Who knows…”

Black Panther is available on blu-ray and DigitalHD now. Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters.