‘Black Panther’: Andy Serkis On Klaw Being Compared To The Joker

Black Panther‘s Ulyesses Klaue, played by Andy Serkis, not only brings the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most entertaining villain to life but also shows completely unintentional shades of Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight.

“I didn’t think of Heath Ledger’s Joker,” Serkis told ComicBook.com. “No, I didn’t think of it at all because you’re in the world of creating your own character. Sometimes, previous actors, you can get inspired by them, but no.”

After having the on-screen similarities explained, such as the fun, unpredictable passion for terrorizing the people, Serkis understands the notion. “I can see that,” he admits, “but, yeah.” There’s also no denying the similar interrogation scenes with haunting villainous laughs. Still, no previous roles necessary for Serkis to craft the most entertaining villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date! Check out the full interview with Serkis and his Black Panther co-star Martin Freeman (who plays Everett Ross) in the video above!

“It’s Andy Serkis’ Klaw who steals the show every time he is on screen. Delivering shades of Heath Ledger’s Joker in the form of unpredictable ferocity and determination, Serkis offers the most entertaining villain Marvel Studios has ever offered,” ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of Black Panther reads. “We can only hope to somehow see more of the character further down the line as the Black Panther‘s world continues to expand with an inevitable sequel.”

Serkis debuted in the Klaw role in Avengers: Age of Ultron. He had originally joined the production to work on motion capture effects work for James Spader’s titular villain but would take on the role of a Black Panther villain when director Joss Whedon.

While Serkis and Freeman will be absent from Avengers: Infinity War, they may return for an inevitable Black Panther sequel somewhere down the line.

