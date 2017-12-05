The First Two ‘Black Panther’ LEGO Sets Are Now Available to Order

Black Panther hits theaters on February 16th, but you’ll be able to play with the first two LEGO sets based on the film starting on January 1st. As is the case with many film-based LEGO sets, some minor spoilers follow:

Rhino Face-Off by the Mine (76099) is a 229-piece set that includes three minifigures: Black Panther, Okoye and Killmonger. Rhino features a minifigure seat, posable head and legs, rhino horn elements and two stud shooters. The mining cart features a tipping function and translucent-blue vibranium nugget elements. The set is available to pre-order here for $19.99. The description reads:

“Team up with Black Panther and Okoye in a Rhino Face-Off by the Mine against masked super villain Killmonger. This LEGO Marvel Super Heroes set features a posable rhino figure with stud shooters and a rail track with moving mining cart. Tip the mining cart or activate the rail track’s explode function to knock over the cart and spill the vibranium.“

Royal Talon Fighter Attack (76100) is a 358-piece set that includes four minifigures: Black Panther, Nakia, Killmonger and Ulysses Klaue. The Royal Talon Fighter features an opening minifigure cockpit, rear prison compartment to trap a minifigure and two stud shooters. Weapons include Nakia’s two disc blades, Killmonger’s flick missile shooter and Ulysses Klaue’s ultrasonic robotic hand. It also includes Killmonger’s mask element. The set is available to pre-order here for $29.99. The description reads:

“Help Black Panther and Nakia win the ultimate battle against super villain Killmonger and Ulysses Klaue, with this awesome LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Royal Talon Fighter Attack set. The Royal Talon Fighter features an opening minifigure cockpit, 2 stud shooters and a rear prison compartment to trap a minifigure. The set also includes 4 minifigures with weapons to intensify the role-play conflict.“

Both of these sets look like fun, basic builds. The minifigures are pretty fantastic and will likely be the main draw here. Shipping is slated for January 1st, and both sets are protected by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee. If you want to take a look at more spectacular toys from Black Panther, check out the first wave of Marvel Legends and Funko figures.

