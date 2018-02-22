‘Black Panther’: M’Baku Finally Has a Twitter Emoji

The Jabari tribe is invading Twitter!

Not long before Black Panther was released in theaters, Twitter rolled out a set of emojis based on the major characters in the movie. Black Panther/T’Challa obviously had one, along with Nakia, Okoye, Shuri, and Killmonger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After seeing the movie however, fans demanded that one more character get his own emoji. Finally, just a couple of days later, Twitter has answered the call.

M’Baku, played by Black Panther breakout star Winston Duke, now has an icon on social media.

When you tweet something using the #MBaku, a small head of the Jabari tribe leader will appear, giving your social media game a little extra flair.

While M’Baku wasn’t one of the characters fans were talking about going into Black Panther, he was certainly the buzz of the internet once theaters had let out. People on Twitter have been raving about Duke’s performance, his first on the big screen, as well has his impeccable comedic timing and pure badassery. Seriously, everyone is falling in love with this guy, and we can’t blame them!

Fortunately, if you’re one of the many who needs more M’Baku in your life, you won’t have to wait very long. Duke is confirmed to appear in Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters on May 4. If you look closely, you can even spot him in the first trailer.

Now, if only we could get Funko to release an M’Baku POP figure…..

What did you think of Winston Duke‘s performance as M’Baku? Has he become one of your new Marvel favorites? Let us know in the comments below!