Watch Michael B. Jordan Prepare for ‘Black Panther’ In New Ad

Gearing up for the new release of the new Black Panther movie, Michael B. Jordan stars and directs a commercial in which the young actor prepares for his role in the Marvel Studios movie.

The new ad for Brisk iced tea features Jordan and an artist both simultaneously getting ready for future projects; Jordan in his role as the villain Erik Killmonger, and the artist working on a Black Panther-themed mural. Check it out in the video above.

Jordan is shown examining the script, doing research, and getting tossed while training for the film’s many fight scenes. Many people who were lucky enough to see early screenings for the movie praise Jordan’s performance as Killmonger, calling him one of the best villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date.

Though T’Challa seems to be overmatched for Killmonger, the antagonist manages to get a hold of the Golden Jaguar armor, giving the character a power up to be able to go toe to toe with the Black Panther.

Fans caught their first look at that fight scene during star Chadwick Boseman’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which depicted Killmonger and T’Challa squaring off in a Vibranium mine under the surface of Wakanda.

Black Panther producer Nate Moore spoke about the film’s influences and how it plays into Killmonger’s motivations, teasing at the character’s devious plan.

“The interesting comparison we’ve been making, and this is going to sound crazy, but we’ve always thought of the Black Panther as a James Bond kind of movie, right?” Moore said during the Black Panther set visit. “This big, globetrotting epic, but in talking with Ryan Coogler, the director, one of the things that he also liked was this sort of Godfather kind of storytelling.

“When I say Godfather it’s the idea that, it’s very much a story about family and a story about an organization where new leadership is taking place. Much like The Godfather, you have the five families, right? They’re all vying for power, and in this case, it’s power over Wakanda. I think Killmonger sees Wakanda as something that could be used differently than it currently is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that puts him directly at odds with T’Challa.”

Black Panther premieres February 16th.