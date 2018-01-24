Michael B. Jordan Says ‘Black Panther’ Is Another Shot To Get It Right After ‘Fantastic Four’

The latest movie from Marvel Studios is serving as a second chance of sorts for Michael B. Jordan, who previously played Johnny Storm AKA the Human Torch in the failed reboot of Fantastic Four.

Jordan spoke with ComicBook.com during our Black Panther set visit about signing on as the villain, revealing he had “zero hesitations” about participating in another comic book superhero movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I guess I got brought in later into the game just because that was the natural process,” Jordan said about his late casting.

The actor revealed that he and director Ryan Coogler remained close after making movies like Fruitvale Station and Creed together.

“Me and Ryan still talk you know everyday still, you know, an unofficial capacity. I’ve kind of always been apart of it.”

Jordan first stint in a Marvel movie received tons of critical backlash — not for his performance, but because of the movie itself. Josh Trank’s take on Fantastic Four fundamentally changed the characters and their story, even if Jordan’s portrayal of Johnny Storm was one of the movie’s bright spots.

It was not enough to please fans, but their reaction was not enough to thwart him from another experience in a comic book film.

“I’m a geek, I love this world,” Jordan said. “I love being able to play in that fantastic kind of space, I looked at it kind of like it’s another shot and to get it right, to do it again. And especially with the team [cinematographer Rachel Morrison] again and Ryan, it’s just a very, very comfortable space for me. So it was the perfect space for me to take another risk like this, so it was no hesitation on that part.”

Jordan will be playing the villainous Erik Killmonger in the film, the exiled Wakandan who comes back to his home country in order to exact revenge against the Royal Family. To do so, he teams with the blackmarket arms dealer known as Klaue (Andy Serkis), who already has a vendetta against T’Challa.

We’ll see how it all shakes out when Black Panther premieres in theaters on February 16th.