Spike Lee Says He Looks at the World Differently After ‘Black Panther’

Black Panther has made an astronomical impact on the pop culture landscape since it made its official debut earlier this year. And according to one beloved director, the film has made him approach life in a different way.

During a recent conversation during the Tribeca Film Festival (via The Hollywood Reporter), Spike Lee was asked what he thought about the Marvel Cinematic Universe film. And as the iconic director of films like Do the Right Thing and Malcolm X revealed, he’s resonated with Black Panther quite a bit.

“I’ve seen it four times.” Lee revealed. And I will say, I look at the world now differently — before Black Panther and after Black Panther. That changed everything, especially for people of color.”

For the past few months, audiences have seen that change from Black Panther in plenty of positive ways, from heartfelt tweets to philanthropic endeavors and everything in between. The impact of Black Panther even took the film’s director, Ryan Coogler, by surprise.

“Never in a million years did we imagine that you all would come out this strong.” Coogler wrote in a social media post shortly after the film’s release. “It still humbles me to think that people care enough to spend their money and time watching our film — but to see people of all backgrounds wearing clothing that celebrates their heritage, taking pictures next to our posters with their friends and family, and sometimes dancing in the lobbies of theaters — often moved me and my wife to tears.”

But with Black Panther officially being released to the masses – and making a lot of money in the process – those involved with the film are excited to see what opportunities it helps open next.

“I’m excited for what Black Panther is about to do, not just for young black boys and girls, but for everyone,” Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri, said before the film’s release. “There’s a black superhero, but then we’re going to have more Asian superheroes and more from India. The solution to the problem being: We don’t have enough of this, so we’re going to make more. I’m excited!”

Black Panther will be available on iTunes, Amazon, and other online services on May 8th. It will then be available on Blu-ray and DVD one week later on May 15th.