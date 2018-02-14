‘Black Panther’ Had a Larger Budget Than Recent Marvel Movies

Marvel’s Black Panther is set to fully transport audiences inside the world of Wakanda, and it sounds like as many resources as possible went into pulling that off.

During a recent interview with Vulture, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that Black Panther has a slightly higher budget than other recent Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, largely as a way to properly bring to life the world of Wakanda.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I hope you can tell from watching the movie,” Feige explained, “but the resources devoted to this movie are equal to and in fact surpass our last couple of movies.”

As Feige put it, the choice to give Black Panther a larger budget was somewhat of a no-brainer, considering the multiple layers of impact that the film will have.

“It’s a big story that deserves to be told in a big way, for all of the cultural and political reasons that people talk about, but also because it’s such a key corner of our Marvel universe, and has been for decades and decades,” Feige went on to say. “We wanted to do it justice, and we have a studio with Disney, and leaders with Alan Horn and Bob Iger, who supported us a hundred percent.”

This attention to detail has seemed to pay off, as Black Panther is already breaking more records than can be counted. And the film’s cast and crew is excited to bring that corner of the MCU – and the representation that comes with it – to life.

“I’m excited for what Black Panther is about to do, not just for young black boys and girls, but for everyone,” Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri, said during an interview last year. “There’s a black superhero, but then we’re going to have more Asian superheroes and more from India. The solution to the problem being: We don’t have enough of this, so we’re going to make more. I’m excited!”

Black Panther is in theaters on February 16th.