‘Black Panther’: Entourage TV Spot Released

Marvel Studios has released a new televisions pot for Black Panther.

The new spot focuses on Black Panther‘s “entourage.” This includes his sister, Shuri, who becomes Black Panther in the comics. It also includes the Dora Milaje, Black Panther’s bodyguards/assistants/wives-in-training.

Chadwick Boseman plays T’Challa in Black Panther. Letitia Wright plays Shuri. Boseman himself has said that Shuri’s is the most important role in the film.

“Her role is the most important,” Boseman said. “In the comic book, T’Challa is a scientist and a king, but my sister is the whiz kid. She is the one with that gift. She’s the Tony Stark of Wakanda. She’s witty, she’s cool, she’s funny. Now, T’Challa is good in science too, but she’s the whiz. That’s the way the story’s been told forever. T’Challa is technologically sound. He’s a scientist as well, but she’s the minister of technology.”

Wright is ready for Shuri to step up and become a superhero herself.

“It’s just exciting. That’s an exciting part of it.” Wright said. “You don’t know which way it’s going to go, because obviously they take from the comic book, add their flavor to it, and then they keep it going.

“Whatever the future holds is going to be positive anyway because if they embrace a story like [Black Panther], you know it’s going to be good.”

Whether that future includes Shuri taking on the mantle of Black Panther remains to be seen

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16th.

