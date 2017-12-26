New ‘Black Panther’ Cover Showcases Neon Vibranium Suit

The Empire magazine cover featuring Black Panther has been revealed.

The alternate cover had already been released but the main cover showcases T’Challa’s updated suit with the neon purple lining in his vibranium suit as he gears up for a strike. According to the cover, the new issue will also feature details from the Han Solo movie, Deadpool 2, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Avengers: Infinity War, Ready Player One, and Mortal Engines.

Black Panther hits theaters February 16, 2018.