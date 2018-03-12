‘Black Panther’ Is Tracking to Pass ‘Avengers’ as the Highest-Grossing Marvel Movie Ever at Domestic Box Office

To say that Black Panther is a box office success is a dramatic understatement at this point. Black Panther is dominating the box office and now it looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe film is tracking to surpass the current highest grossing superhero movie of all time: Marvel’s The Avengers.

Marvel’s The Avengers has held the top-spot for almost six years with a domestic gross of $623.4 million and while Black Panther is still around $62 million shy of that number, when you compare the two films and where they are on box office receipts versus numbers of days in theaters, The Avengers might want to prepare to hand over the crown. According to Box Office Mojo, after twenty-four days in office, The Avengers had brought in $513.4 million dollars. It’s an impressive sum, but for the same number of days Black Panther is sitting at $562 million. With a $59 million lead and if Black Panther continues dominating the box office as it has been, the Ryan Coogler film will be the new overall superhero movie king (pun definitely intended).

And should Black Panther overtake Marvel’s The Avengers it will also become the fifth highest grossing movie of all time in any genre. Currently, Black Panther is sitting at the seventh spot on that all-time list. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in sixth place with $619.5 million, but some analysts project that Black Panther will blow past that, potentially even passing Jurassic World‘s $652.3 million and Titanic‘s $659.4 million to become the third highest grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office.

Should Black Panther make it that high, however, it may also find itself fighting to hang on. Avengers: Infinity War will hit theaters in April and early box office projections for the film are strong. Despite the excitement and hype surrounding Infinity War, there are those — including Mark Millar, writer of Civil War and other top-selling Marvel comics — who thinks Black Panther will outperform Infinity War.

“I’m going to make a bold, crazy prediction and you can giggle all you want: But I think Black Panther is going to outgross Avengers: Infinity War,” Millar wrote in a tweet. “I can feel it in my BONES.”

Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

