‘Black Panther’ Opening Day Box Office Beats Every Marvel Movie Except Two Avengers Films

Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther has shattered box office records and the weekend count isn’t even over. The latest Marvel film opened with an incredible $75,808,000 according to BoxOfficeMojo.com

That opening puts Black Panther ahead of Dark Knight Rises, Captain America: Civil War… and the entire Twilight Saga. Only two Marvel films are ahead of the standalone Panther film – and those are the two previous Avengers films. Avengers had $80,813,985 for an opening day box office and Avengers: Age of Ultron opened with $84,424,530.

Coogler’s third feature length film also will hold the box office record for February releases. The three day estimate for Black Panther is $185 million and the four day is over $210 million. To put that into perspective the Avengers films also had the Summer box office lift as they were released in May. The seven films that sit above Black Panther are Marvel’s The Avengers, Batman v. Superman, Jurassic World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Black Panther is directed by Ryan Coogler, and starring Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger and Danai Gurira as Okoye.

T’Challa, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king.

Black Panther is now in theaters, next up in the MCU is the culmination of 10 years super hero films, Avengers: Infinity Wars which will be released in May. After that look for Ant-Man and The Wasp in theaters July of 2018 and Captain Marvel in March of 2019. You won’t have to wait long to see Black Panther and his fellow Wakandans again, as they will return to the screen in Avengers: Infinity Wars.