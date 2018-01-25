Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ Tracking for Over $100 Million Box Office Opening Weekend

Marvel Studios is poised for yet another big win, as industry projections now put the opening weekend box office for February’s Black Panther in the range of $100 – 120 million, depending on the source.

After The Wrap first reported that Black Panther would earn ‘$100 million-plus’ during opening weekend, THR followed up with the report that the film could reach upwards of $120M.

Black Panther’s box office chances are getting a boost from the fact that it’s hitting theaters during the four-day Presidents’ Day weekend holiday, which will help meet the already high demand for the film. In early polling of 2018 movie releases, Black Panther was ranked no. 1 for highly-anticipated solo superhero movie releases, which was an early indicator of just how much fans and mainstream viewers want to see this game-changing Marvel movie.

The marketing campaign for Black Panther has just kicked into high gear, with our own set visit report breaking a down a lot of the finer details and insights about the film. A lot of fans don’t want to be overexposed to marketing this close to release date, but if you’re not one of them, be sure to check out some of the latest concept art, that reveals many intricate details of Wakandan culture.

Black Panther opens on February 16, 2018. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.