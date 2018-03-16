‘Black Panther’ Passes ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’ To Become 19th Highest-Grossing Movie Ever Worldwide

After topping the box office for four straight weekends and having a good chance at a fifth with Tomb Raider under-performing, is there anything that can stop Black Panther from breaking box office records? It seems not… at least until Avengers: Infinity War comes out.

Exhibitor Relations’ twitter account, @ERCBoxOffice has tweeted that “BLACK PANTHER hit $1.106B yesterday, slipping past TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION to become the #19 highest grossing film in the world. A hero will rise, more will fall. To be continued…” Black Panthers next victim will be Skyfall and then The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King both of which it will likely pass in the coming weeks as the the Marvel film has only lost 100 theaters since last weekend.

BLACK PANTHER hit $1.106B yesterday, slipping past TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION to become the #19 highest grossing film in the world. A hero will rise, more will fall. To be continued… — Exhibitor Relations (@ERCboxoffice) March 14, 2018

Black Panther is directed by Ryan Coogler, and starring Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger and Danai Gurira as Okoye. T’Challa, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king.

Black Panther is now in theaters breaking all kinds of box office records, next up in the MCU is the culmination of 10 years super hero films, Avengers: Infinity Wars which will be released in May. After that look for Ant-Man and The Wasp in theaters July of 2018 and Captain Marvel in March of 2019. You won’t have to wait long to see Black Panther and his fellow Wakandans again, as they will return to the screen in Avengers: Infinity Wars.