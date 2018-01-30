‘Black Panther’ Post-Credits Scenes Confirmed

The first screenings of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther have just taken place, and we’re now hearing from those that have seen it, that Black Panther will indeed have the traditional two post-credits scenes!

They showed two. Yes. Wake up extra early. 😉



Stunning visuals. Iconic performances. And A REAL FREAKING STORY about a wealthy nation confronting its role in the world. Black Panther has the goods. Also there's a post-credits scene. Here's the premiere crowd racing back to watch it.



No spoilers yet as to what the two scenes depict, but they’ll no doubt start to leak soon.

But why ruin it? Black Panther is one of the most highly-anticipated films of 2018, and Marvel movie fans should know by now that the best way to go in is as unspoiled as possible. A lot of fans have already stopped watching the final trailers and TV spots for the film, let alone clicking on Internet spoilers; if you plan to see the film, best keep your head low (digitally speaking) for the next couple weeks!

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.