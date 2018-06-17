A ‘Black Panther’ Executive Producer is Trying to Bring Union Jack to the MCU

It’s not like Marvel’s Cinematic Universe is lacking heroes, but one Black Panther producer is making it his mission to bring Union Jack to the big screen.

The character came up during a Q&A segment on Fat-Man on Batman, where Avengers: Infinity War screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed one that one of Black Panther’s executive producers is determined to make him part of the MCU.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I will say this,” Markus said. “Every time you make a movie with Nate Moore he tries to put Joey Chapman, is he Captain Britain or…Union Jack, yeah. He tries to put Union Jack in. He will succeed, I warn you now he will succeed.”

“Whether you want Union Jack or not,” McFeely said.

Moore will have plenty of chances in Phase 4 to get the character in there, and who knows, maybe he’ll show up in the Black Panther sequel? It might seem like a longshot, but there’s already a bit a link to build on. Fans actually met the first Union Jack Montgomery Falsworth in Captain America: The First Avenger, though he wasn’t a costumed hero yet. He appears as one of the POWs that Rogers saves from HYDRA, and helps in the assault of the Hydra base.

So, you could always work with that and say he later became Union Jack, and there’s your legacy character right?

For those unfamiliar with the character, the Union Jack Markus is referring to is named Joseph Chapman, and was created by Roger Stern and John Byrne, first appearing in Captain America #253. He meets Kenneth Crichton, who turns out to be the great-grandson of Falsworth, and through a series of events becomes the new Union Jack.

Union Jack typically shows up when Baron Blood and vampire forces show themselves, a genre of film that the MCU doesn’t really hold right now. Blade comes to mind of course, but the character technically isn’t part of the MCU, at least at the moment. If he ever comes back though it would make an entertaining team-up.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.