‘Black Panther’ Rotten Tomatoes Score to Be Revealed Tuesday Morning

Black Panther‘s Rotten Tomatoes score will be revealed on Tuesday morning.

The official Twitter for Rotten Tomatoes made the announcement on Monday, indicating that both the official Tomatometer score and reviews for the highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe movie would be revealed.

Fans will be eagerly awaiting the score from the review aggregator, particularly considering some of the recent news surrounding Rotten Tomatoes and Black Panther. Last week, news broke that a Facebook group named “Down With Disney’s Treatment of Franchises and its Fanboys” posted an event entitled “Give Black Panther a Rotten Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes,” encouraging people to give the film false ratings in an attempt to tank the movie’s score.

“Given the massive success of the audience review rigging on the Rotten Tomatoes site for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi,’ and due to the sudden rise in those disgruntled with Disney business practices among other factors especially due to the corporate manipulations which created falsified bad press for the DCEU, I feel that it’s time to strike back at all those under Disney and bring down the house of mouse’s actions for paying off the critics that hurt DC Comics on film and for other parties affected by them,” wrote the event creator. “I’ll be making events like this for ‘Infinity War’ and the Netflix shows etc so we can rally together to truly make a difference…If you want to spread spoilers to Marvel fanboys, use this event as a platform to inform us of targets!”

The Last Jedi scores they are referring to have been disputed by Rotten Tomatoes, who maintain that no scores were changed due to rigging. However, despite this, Rotten Tomatoes released an official statement about the attempts to rig Black Panther‘s score, stating that they do not condone hate speech — which is what a sabotage on Black Panther amounted to.

“We at Rotten Tomatoes are proud to have become a platform for passionate fans to debate and discuss entertainment and we take that responsibility seriously,” the statement read. “While we respect our fans’ diverse opinions, we do not condone hate speech. Our team of security, network and social experts continue to closely monitor our platforms and any users who engage in such activities will be blocked from our site and their comments removed as quickly as possible.”

Facebook also removed the group for violating its terms of service.

However, even with the threats to Black Panther‘s Rotten Tomatoes score, director Ryan Coogler was, as always, cool as a cucumber, stating that he doesn’t care about the haters. He just wants to share Black Panther with all audiences — no matter their views.

“For me, I’m looking forward to everybody seeing the film,” the director said. “I’m really looking forward to sharing the film with audiences regardless of what their political views are…that’s kind of where I [stand on that].”

Coogler went on to explain that the Rotten Tomatoes metric may, as some fans and critics believe, don’t tell the whole story about a film’s reception.

“It can be an oversimplification of what critics are saying about a movie,” Coogler said of the Rotten Tomatoes score. “It’s quicker to look at the consensus than it is to read the articles. But I’m a person who definitely respects film criticism and draws on it in the filmmaking process.”

As for what fans can expect from Black Panther‘s score, the film is the second most anticipated film for 2018 based on our ComicBook.com Anticipation Ratings and critics and press who have already seen the film have given it rave reactions.

Fans will be able to see for themselves very soon. The movie will be released nationwide on February 16th.