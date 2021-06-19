Sebastian Stan Says He Hoped To Work With Chadwick Boseman Again On Black Panther

✖

Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) was one of the first characters to appear on-screen alongside Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther. The two first appeared together in Captain America: Civil War, and went on to star together in Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Though Black Panther wasn't involved, members of the Dora Milaje even popped up in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Due to Barnes' relationship with the fictional country of Wakanda, Stan tells Vanity Fair he was hoping to appear in future Black Panther properties right alongside Boseman.

"With him [Boseman], I was always really enamored because I remember on that Civil War movie we met and he had come in and he was new and it’s sort of the introduction of his character. And I was like, 'Oh my God, this guy is going to blow everyone away," You know what I mean? There was such a commitment and dedication to everything he was doing," Stan told the magazine.

He added, "It was just so crazy. And we had a lot of these fight sequences and I remember being terrified of going into those scenes with him. And we went for it. We really went for it. Because I was like, 'Okay, he’s really showing up. I got to stand tall. I got to show up,' and then afterwards we would just do these little fist bumps, like, 'Cool, we’re good.'"

Boseman passed away last August after a years-long fight with colon cancer. He was 43.

"Then after we shot, I spent some time, a little bit, when we would tease each other on these press tours and we would be laughing. It was really cool. And I just, in my head, I’d always hoped that there was just going to be more," remembered Stan.

He concluded, "So it’s just crazy to even wrap my mind around the idea of being in any world without him there. I just can’t even imagine it really in my mind. But obviously I always felt like, in my little scene at the end of Black Panther, I was always like, 'Ah, I’m part of the war. I’m part of that movie.' I felt so good—that little scene."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently set to premiere in theaters on July 8, 2022. Kingdom of Wakanda does not yet have a release date on Disney+.