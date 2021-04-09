The Falcon And Winter Soldier: Fans Loved Watching the Dora Milaje Kick John Walker's Ass

"The Whole World Is Watching" was the latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and it featured some huge moments for John Walker (Wyatt Russell) AKA the new Captain America. Fans have hated Walker since he first appeared and the new episode did not help his case (although, folks are loving Russell's performance). Warning: Spoilers Ahead! During the show's fourth episode, it seemed a whole lot of people were ready to arrest Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) after Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) broke him out of prison. Not only does Walker want Zemo back in jail, but so does the Dora Milaje. Wakanda's fiercest warriors haven't forgotten that Zemo killed their king, so they came to collect. However, Walker got in their way, much to the delight of Marvel fans.

As Sam so perfectly put it, Walker probably would have stood a better chance going up against Bucky and his super-soldier powers than against the women of Wakanda. Walker was no match for Ayo (Florence Kasumba) and the rest of the warriors. Sam, Bucky, and Zemo all had some hilarious reactions to Walker getting beat down, which fans are loving. You can check out some of the tweet responses below...