The Falcon And Winter Soldier: Fans Loved Watching the Dora Milaje Kick John Walker's Ass
"The Whole World Is Watching" was the latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and it featured some huge moments for John Walker (Wyatt Russell) AKA the new Captain America. Fans have hated Walker since he first appeared and the new episode did not help his case (although, folks are loving Russell's performance). Warning: Spoilers Ahead! During the show's fourth episode, it seemed a whole lot of people were ready to arrest Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) after Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) broke him out of prison. Not only does Walker want Zemo back in jail, but so does the Dora Milaje. Wakanda's fiercest warriors haven't forgotten that Zemo killed their king, so they came to collect. However, Walker got in their way, much to the delight of Marvel fans.
As Sam so perfectly put it, Walker probably would have stood a better chance going up against Bucky and his super-soldier powers than against the women of Wakanda. Walker was no match for Ayo (Florence Kasumba) and the rest of the warriors. Sam, Bucky, and Zemo all had some hilarious reactions to Walker getting beat down, which fans are loving. You can check out some of the tweet responses below...
// #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier #FalconAndWinterSoldier spoilers
john walker feeling threatened by the dora milaje is so pleasing to me pic.twitter.com/rSfIZGI3Bh— ًtalia (@616VADER) April 9, 2021
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers
this mf really thought he could fight THE Dora Milaje lmfao pic.twitter.com/fBAXufISdI— ✪↯ (@616soldat) April 9, 2021
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier— joni ✵〇° (@spideysbrie) April 9, 2021
SPOILERS
SAM AND BUCKY STANDING AROUND AND ENJOYING WALKER GETTING HIS ASS KICKED BY THE DORA MILAJE pic.twitter.com/ktp0UIzTp8
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers— danna | tfatws spoilers (@commanderburger) April 9, 2021
The Dora Milaje: *beating up John Walker*
Bucky: pic.twitter.com/eKjM4j1uSf
Episode 4 of #FalconAndWinterSoldier
is WILD
John Walker: I’m Captain America
Ayo and the Dora Milaje pic.twitter.com/aqCSp2GNp0— Justin👑 (@KingMalikai_) April 9, 2021
cw// #FalconAndWinterSoldier #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier #TFATWS spoilers!!
-— jessie ✪ tfatws spoilers!! (@JEDIODINSON) April 9, 2021
bucky watching the dora milaje beat john walker’s ass pic.twitter.com/gqPKGZ7f12
cw // #falconandwintersoldier— keedy // bucky's lover 🕊 (@champagnebucky) April 9, 2021
NOT ZEMO CASUALLY DRINKING WHILE WATCHING THE DORA MILAJE, SAMBUCKY, JOHN AND LEMAR FIGHTING OVER WHICH ONE GETS HIM FIRST pic.twitter.com/75FBghJ2NB
cw - #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier SPOILER
-— rai ⧗ tfatws spoilers (@agathasvision) April 9, 2021
-#SamWilson and #BuckyBarnes while the dora milaje beat the shit out of john walker: pic.twitter.com/2kmgvM6pME
// #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier #FalconAndWinterSoldier spoilers— lem (wylan van eck’s bf) (@kazsleo) April 9, 2021
“the dora milaje have jurisdiction wherever the dora milaje find themselves to be” pic.twitter.com/XJyz5X3TL2
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode 4 spoilers
*John Walker getting his ass beat by the Dora Milaje*
Everyone: #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier #TFATWS pic.twitter.com/Fsm6IciXdH— peep (@TheGeekyPeep) April 9, 2021