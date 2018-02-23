‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Letitia Wright On How Shuri Would Interact With Tony Stark And Bruce Banner

Audiences were transported to Wakanda with Black Panther, not only showcasing T’Challa accepting the role of king but also introducing us to his family and closest allies. One of the standout characters was his sister Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, whose genius helped develop a variety of different devices to help T’Challa thwart Killmonger. With Shuri expected to have a larger role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Wright already knows how her character’s meeting with Tony Stark or Bruce Banner would go.

“I think she’ll be OK,” Wright confirmed with The L.A. Times. “I think she would humble herself to learn from them, and challenge them as well with new designs and new ideas from Wakanda. And she’s willing to learn from the West because her brother is so open now. I think she’s embracing that as well. She would hold her own.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the MCU moves into Phase 4, it’s possible that Iron Man will be departing the MCU permanently, resulting in a major opening for a tech genius. Given Shuri’s on-screen charisma, the character could be the perfect person to fill that void in some way going forward.

With Black Panther set to become a major player in the future of the MCU, we can expect to see plenty more interactions with Shuri, with their sibling relationship being another one of the film’s strengths.

“It was easy, and I’ll tell you why. I feel like it was ordained,” Wright told Variety of working alongside Chadwick Boseman. “I really, really feel like this is just a God thing. Even before I met him, I knew that he was going to play my brother. I just knew that we would connect because of the type of actor he is as well. He’s a person of the spirit, a like soul. Very grounded, down-to-earth, humble. I knew that when I met him, I wasn’t going to try and impress him, to force a friendship. I was just going to vibe and see if we connect on a soul level, and we did. And even in our first scene together, it was kind of like we’ve always been brother and sister.”

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

Should Shuri take the reins of the MCU’s resident inventor? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T The L.A. Times]