Letitia Wright On Standalone ‘Shuri’ Film, Becoming Black Panther

With Black Panther set to hit theaters this month, it is naturally time to start fantasizing about sequels and spinoffs. For Black Panther standout Shuri actress Letitia Wright, it’s all about hopefully getting the team back together for a sequel.

While talking to ComicBook.com, Wright was asked when the world will get a standalone Shuri movie. It was prompted by the enormous amount of fun and flavor her character brings to the upcoming Marvel Studios flick, but the humble actress is more set on bringing everyone into the mix once again rather than branching out on her own.

“That’s the kindest thing an interviewer has ever asked me,” Wright said. “I hope, whenever the time is right, if it’s meant to happen, I would happily do it. But you can’t have a Shuri movie without T’Challa and you can’t have a Shuri movie without Ramonda and Nakia and the rest of the Dora Milaje and Okoye. So, I guess, the question is: when can we have Black Panther 2?”

That Black Panther sequel has yet to be announced but Wright is relying on the fans (who have already come out in droves to buy advanced tickets) to help make it happen. “You guys can help if you break box office and I can come back to it,” Wright said.

Should the sequel and more come along, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has the opportunity to follow the lead of its Marvel Comics source material in which Shuri recently took on the mantle of Black Panther. It’s another possibility which flatters Wright.

“If that’s meant to happen then why not?” Wright said. “But my thing is: where we meet her now in the Marvel Universe, she’s young, she’s preparing, she’s just into technology, she’s creating, she’s just really fun and really focused on that. So, if that’s meant to happen, then cool, but at the moments, hey, man, Chadwick [Boseman] is killing as Black Panther! I’m happy to help out with the gadgets for now. If that’s meant to be, it’ll be, but he’s amazing as Black Panther.”

Black Panther hits theaters on February 16, 2018. Advanced tickets are on sale now.