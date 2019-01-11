‘Black Panther’ Snubbed by BAFTA in Every Major Category

Black Panther has been getting some serious recognition throughout awards season, with just about every major awards organization giving it nods in key categories. That trend changed this week as the nominations for this year’s BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards) arrived on Wednesday, and Black Panther was missing from every important category, including Best Film.

It wouldn’t normally be a surprise to see a Marvel film missing from the Best Film lists of any award show, but Black Panther has seriously flipped that trend on its head this year, getting recognized by so many different organizations and critics’ associations. Unfortunately, the film was mostly overlooked by BAFTA.

The BAFTA nominations for Best Film include BlacKkKlansman, The Favourite, Green Book, Roma, and A Star Is Born. All of these films are certainly deserving of recognition, and have been contenders and winners with other awards on the circuit as well, so Black Panther missing from this category isn’t a complete and total shock. However, there are a couple of other categories where it feels like Black Panther should’ve been recognized.

First and foremost, whether you’re a comic book fan or not, it’s not difficult to see that Ruth Carter deserves recognition for her work as Black Panther‘s costume designer. She’s been a staple of many awards nominations so far this season, but missing from BAFTA’s lineup. Black Panther was strangely also missing from the Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director, Best Production Design, and Best Original Music categories. The film has mostly been a staple in all of them throughout awards season.

The lone nomination for Black Panther came in the form of special visual effects, and it’s up against Marvel’s other massive hit from 2018, Avengers: Infinity War. While not a direct nomination, Black Panther star Letitia Wright is a finalist for the Rising Star Award, which is voted on by the public. Wright made waves with her performance as Black Panther‘s younger sister, Shuri.

Are you disappointed to see Black Panther missing from the BAFTA nominations? Will it get some love when Oscar voting starts this week? Let us know what you think in the comments!