‘Black Panther’ and ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Score Art Directors Guild Awards Nominations

Despite being swept at the Golden Globes, Marvel’s Black Panther continues to rake in nominations from nearly every guild and critics group in the country.
On Monday morning, the Art Directors Guild (ADG) announced its nominations for the 23rd Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards, which honor the year’s most well-designed films, TV series, commercials, and video games. Unsurprisingly, Black Panther was nominated.
The ADG only has four main awards that are given to feature films, all of which are dedicated to outstanding achievements in production design. The guild recognizes the best production design for a period film, fantasy film, contemporary film, and animated film.
Black Panther was nominated in the Fantasy Film category, which was likely the only one it qualified for. It will go up against the likes of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, The House With a Clock in its Walls, Mary Poppins Returns, and Ready Player One.
Another Marvel movie earned a nomination from the ADG, as the already beloved Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was named as one of the nominees in the animated film category. Sony’s Spider-Man film will face off against Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, and Ralph Breaks the Internet.
Take a look at the full list of Art Director’s Guild production design award nominees below!
PERIOD FILM
THE BALLAD OF BUSTER SCRUGGS
Production Designer: JESS GONCHOR
BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY
Production Designer: AARON HAYE
THE FAVOURITE
Production Designer: FIONA CROMBIE
FIRST MAN
Production Designer: NATHAN CROWLEY
ROMA
Production Designer: EUGENIO CABALLERO
FANTASY FILM
BLACK PANTHER
Production Designer: HANNAH BEACHLER
FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD
Production Designer: STUART CRAIG
THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS
Production Designer: JON HUTMAN
MARY POPPINS RETURNS
Production Designer: JOHN MYHRE
READY PLAYER ONE
Production Designer: ADAM STOCKHAUSEN
CONTEMPORARY FILM
A QUIET PLACE
Production Designer: JEFFREY BEECROFT
A STAR IS BORN
Production Designer: KAREN MURPHY
CRAZY RICH ASIANS
Production Designer: NELSON COATES
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT
Production Designer: PETER WENHAM
WELCOME TO MARWEN
Production Designer: STEFAN DECHANT
ANIMATED FILM
DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH
Art Director: COLIN STIMPSON
INCREDIBLES 2
Production Designer: RALPH EGGLESTON
ISLE OF DOGS
Production Designer: ADAM STOCKHAUSEN, PAUL HARROD
RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET
Production Designer: CORY LOFTIS
SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE
Production Designer: JUSTIN K. THOMPSON