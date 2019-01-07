‘Black Panther’ and ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Score Art Directors Guild Awards Nominations

Despite being swept at the Golden Globes, Marvel’s Black Panther continues to rake in nominations from nearly every guild and critics group in the country.

On Monday morning, the Art Directors Guild (ADG) announced its nominations for the 23rd Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards, which honor the year’s most well-designed films, TV series, commercials, and video games. Unsurprisingly, Black Panther was nominated.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The ADG only has four main awards that are given to feature films, all of which are dedicated to outstanding achievements in production design. The guild recognizes the best production design for a period film, fantasy film, contemporary film, and animated film.

Black Panther was nominated in the Fantasy Film category, which was likely the only one it qualified for. It will go up against the likes of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, The House With a Clock in its Walls, Mary Poppins Returns, and Ready Player One.

Another Marvel movie earned a nomination from the ADG, as the already beloved Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was named as one of the nominees in the animated film category. Sony’s Spider-Man film will face off against Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, and Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Take a look at the full list of Art Director’s Guild production design award nominees below!

PERIOD FILM

THE BALLAD OF BUSTER SCRUGGS

Production Designer: JESS GONCHOR

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY

Production Designer: AARON HAYE

THE FAVOURITE

Production Designer: FIONA CROMBIE

FIRST MAN

Production Designer: NATHAN CROWLEY

ROMA

Production Designer: EUGENIO CABALLERO

FANTASY FILM

BLACK PANTHER

Production Designer: HANNAH BEACHLER

FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD

Production Designer: STUART CRAIG

THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS

Production Designer: JON HUTMAN

MARY POPPINS RETURNS

Production Designer: JOHN MYHRE

READY PLAYER ONE

Production Designer: ADAM STOCKHAUSEN

CONTEMPORARY FILM

A QUIET PLACE

Production Designer: JEFFREY BEECROFT

A STAR IS BORN

Production Designer: KAREN MURPHY

CRAZY RICH ASIANS

Production Designer: NELSON COATES

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT

Production Designer: PETER WENHAM

WELCOME TO MARWEN

Production Designer: STEFAN DECHANT

ANIMATED FILM

DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH

Art Director: COLIN STIMPSON

INCREDIBLES 2

Production Designer: RALPH EGGLESTON

ISLE OF DOGS

Production Designer: ADAM STOCKHAUSEN, PAUL HARROD

RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET

Production Designer: CORY LOFTIS

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE

Production Designer: JUSTIN K. THOMPSON