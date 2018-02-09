‘Black Panther’ Stars Speak Out On Online Haters Trying To Sabotage The Film

Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman has the right take on being a star of what has confusingly become a controversial film. Black Panther is the 18th Marvel superhero movie and the first and only currently planned film out of all them that has a lead who is black lead, so of course parts of the internet is hating on it. And not just hating on it but actively trying to undermine how the movie does at the box office and in ratings.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Boseman said, “I don’t really read the reviews… but I would rather they be good, than bad, that’s for sure.” He went on later in the interview clip when asked about the troll campaign against the film, “I heard about it, so I definitely thought about it and you don’t really know how big of an impact that’s going to be… so whatever they do online doesn’t really matter.”

Boseman’s co-stars Letitia Wright and Daniel Kaluuya made the very apt point that all they cared about was making sure that it got to the audience that it was intended for.

The film has already garnered a ‘fresh‘ rating on Rotten Tomotoes – despite a facebook groups campaign to destroy the fan score. Causing facebook to take down the group and for Rotten Tomotoes to respond. The The Marvel film will be in theaters February 16th and has a 99% fresh score on Rotten Tomotoes. The Comicbook.com anticipation score sits at a 86.50, currently number 4 on our lists.

Directed by Ryan Coogle, and starring Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger and Danai Gurira as Okoye.

T’Challa, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king.

