‘Black Panther’ Statue Vandalized In South Korea

This is why we can’t have nice things…or in South Korea’s case, Black Panther statues.

Black Panther managed to survive M’Baku, Killmonger, and Klaue, only to be thwarted by an inebriated citizen. The good news is it was just a statue of the hero, one of two statues that Disney created after filming commenced for Black Panther in South Korea’s Busan (via Kotaku).

The statues were created and sent to Gwangalli and Gwangbok-ro, but the one in Gwangbok-ro ended up destroyed, with Panther’s lower leg remaining on the base while the rest of the statue lay on the ground. It wasn’t the only vandalism the statue received either, as the claws were also tampered with before the statue fell

The Busan Film Commision is in talks regarding possible legal action against the person who destroyed it, who allegedly destroyed it sometime during the night on March 16. According to reports, that individual was also inebriated, and since South Korea has a heavy video surveillance footprint, there’s a chance they actually might be able to see who did it.

You can see a video fo the broken statue above.

Busan is home to the Jagalchi Market, which happens to be Korea’s largest seafood market. Black Panther fans will recognize it as the location of the underground casino where Klaue meets Everett Ross, a meeting that Black Panther, Nakia, and Okoye end up involved in. That leads to a lengthy car chase, which was shot across the Gwangandaegyo bridge.

While the statue of Black Panther met an unfortunate end, the film has been anything but disappointing. Domestically the film has more than impressed, bringing in $605 million. Together with its international box office of $580 million it has managed to bring in a worldwide total of over $1 billion, and being just 4 weeks still has a bit more room to grow that total further.

Fans can still enjoy Black Panther, which is in theaters now. Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27, and Ant-Man and The Wasp soars into theaters on July 6. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.