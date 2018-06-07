Sterling K. Brown Confirms His ‘Black Panther’ Role Makes Him a Disney Prince

This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown has acknowledged that, technically, his Black Panther role makes him a Disney prince.

The earliest moments of Black Panther reveals Brown to be — spoilers — Prince N’Jobu of Wakanda, younger brother of King T’Chaka (John Kani) and uncle of future king T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman).

Major spoilers in reading this, but it was too cool not to acknowledge…🙏🏿🕉 Thanks to “Black Panther,” Sterling K. Brown is now, technically speaking, a Disney Prince https://t.co/OI6oKXmmTY via @hellogiggles — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) February 16, 2018

“Major spoilers in reading this, but it was too cool not to acknowledge,” Brown wrote on Twitter, citing a piece from Hello Giggles.

Because Marvel Studios is Disney-owned, N’Jobu is technically a Disney prince in the same way that Leia Organa of Lucasfilm’s Star Wars saga is technically a Disney princess — albeit not formerly acknowledged by the Disney Princess brand.

Brown made history in January as the first Black actor to win the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama for his role as Randall Pearson in acclaimed NBC drama This Is Us.

The actor previously shared his excitement around Black Panther with ET Canada, saying the hype around the just-released movie is “deserved.”

“I’m excited for Chad, I’m excited for Ryan,” Brown said of star Chadwick Boseman and writer-director Ryan Coogler. “I’m excited for people of color, and of the mainstream, to see a Black superhero and for that to be a normal thing in society.”

The actor admitted he never thought Hollywood would ever make an African superhero movie, but said “the tide has turned.”

“I can remember reading the Black Panther comic books about nine years ago, being like, ‘these are awesome. They ain’t ever gonna make no Black superhero movie, but these are awesome,’” he explained.

Last year, Brown expressed his interest in portraying DC Comics superhero John Stewart in Warner Bros.’ Green Lantern Corps with a January 2017 tweet, writing, “Dear powers that be, if you are looking for someone to play John Stewart, I humbly submit my name.”

Black Panther debuted with a $25.2 million opening night Thursday, topping Captain America: Civil War‘s $25 million opening night. Black Panther now holds the second-biggest Marvel Studios Thursday night opening, coming in behind only Avengers: Age of Ultron‘s $27.6 million.

Black Panther is now playing.