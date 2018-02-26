The Rock Says ‘Black Panther’ Is Motivating Him

The box office success of Marvel’s Black Panther has a lit a fire underneath Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Johnson shared a post on Instagram of himself in the gym. Johnson talked about searching for motivation on a tough Sunday morning.

“Alright, its Sunday,” Johnson said. “Its just one of those Sundays where you’re fatigued, you’re tired, the work you handled all week, you’ve been taking care of your relationships, handling your business, taking care of your babies, taking care of your family. But its leg day. Its Sunday and you got to push through and you go to kick that ass you got to finish the week strong because you start it all over again tomorrow. So I woke up thinking, ‘Okay, what’s my inspiration?’ And I need a little bit of motivation and I’m thinking and bang, I’m thinking about my daughters. Then I’m thinking about my lady at home who’s carrying my third daughter. Hardest job in the world is being a mama. Then I think about the things that I need to accomplish.”

Johnson then honed in on a more specific source of inspiration.

“But then I think about Black Panther kicking the $#!+ out of Jumanji at the box office,” he said. “That’s all the motivation I need. Okay, that’s it. So Wakanda forever. Okay, I know, I said that with a little too much mustard. I’m very proud of Ryan Coogler and the cast of Black Panther. Congratulations. So proud. Wakanda forever. That’s all I need. Motivation enough.”

Black Panther has indeed dominated the box office since its record-breaking opening weekend last week. Its box office dominance continued through its second weekend, which was the second-largest second frame in box office history.

The Rock shouldn’t be ashamed of Jumanji‘s box office performance. After ten weeks, the film is still in the top ten at the box office, having grossed $387.2 million domestic so far. Sure, Black Panther has already reached $400 million in just two weeks, but Jumanji has outperformed what many were expecting.

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.