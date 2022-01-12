Phaze Zero 2022 MCU Preview: Black Panther Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on the way this year and ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast has your preview for the return to that corner of the MCU. The last time we saw T’Challa and his country, there was a bright future on the horizon after Tony Stark’s sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame. However, the status of Wakanda is unclear in the small information available during The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Obviously, this return trip to the mythical nation will be a bit different this time around. YIBAMBE!

Returning Cast:

Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, and Letitia Wright are all back as main players. However, there is one massive absence that we have to touch on as the key to this entire preview. Sadly, Chadwick Boseman is no longer with us and that has left a T’Challa sized hole in this story. Despite some fan outcry, Marvel Studios has been adamant that there will not be recasting of The King at this time. However, there are some other mechanisms at play.

Martin Freeman returns as Everett Ross in the film. Tenoch Huerta is reportedly attached as the villain of the picture. (We don’t know who he is yet!) Daniel Kaluuya should probably be back as W’Kabi as well, but nothing is concrete at the moment. In an interesting twist Michaela Cool has been cast in an undisclosed role. Also joining Wakanda Forever will be Dominique Thorne bringing Ironheart to the MCU ahead of her own Disney+ show!

Required Watching Heading In:

Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. (Don’t sleep on Ayo popping up as Bucky’s wrangler. We have no idea when we’re going to see Sebastian Stan next!)

Required Reading:

Black Panther (2009) #1 – Shuri becomes the Black Panther after a quest to retrieve the Heart-Shaped Herb. Rebuked by Bast (The Panther God) she has to prove her worthiness and don the costume to save Wakanda from an outside threat

DoomWar (2010) #1 – Doctor Doom has been stealing Vibranium and Shuri is the only one to protect her homeland while T’Challa attends to that threat.

New Avenegers (2013) #7 – Namor and T’Challa square off again as the Wakandans offer refuge to mutants that the Sub-Mariner has a keep interest in. (Could you imagine if Wakanda Forever introduced the mutants?)

Rumors!:



So, there are a lot of them with this film, so let’s start at the top. The biggest whispers surrounding this film concern Letitia Wright stepping into the mantle of the Black Panther. Now, there has been no indication that this is the case. But, after Boseman’s death it’s clear someone will have to absorb the title. Could it be Shuri? Maybe so? Who even knows? But it’s something to keep an eye on.

Another big rumor surrounds the inclusion of T’Challa’s son in the narrative somehow? Maybe he and Nakia had their child in the time since Avengers: Endgame? Once again, tough sledding to find anything to point to except for the reporting that exists in front of us.

Of course, we also have to address the former Sexiest Man on Earth, Michael B. Jordan. People really love his villain from Black Panther, Killmonger. But, he clearly died at the end of the first movie. However, he turned up in What If as an even more arch version of the mercenary. Fans have wanted him back since the moment they walked out of the theaters from T’Challa’s first adventure. The actor has danced around and speculation, but clearly would welcome a return.

Future Connections:

Here’s where things get a bit dicey. So, not a lot is known about this film. The arc, storyline, any of that. But, one big rumor that has persisted around the Black Panther sequel is that Namor the Sub-Mariner will be the antagonist. If that is indeed the case, Fantastic Four could be a future connection for this movie.

Ironheart also looms in the background as one of the potential threads spinning out of this title. She has a friendship with Shuri in the comics and the source of her armor could end up being Wakandan in the MCU. (It already happened to Sam Wilson last year…) If anything were to happen to put Wakanda on shaky ground, there are a number of arms dealers and shady characters waiting in the wings for the chance to pounce. So, think Armor Wars and whatever happens with The Ten Rings to start with.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters November 11.

