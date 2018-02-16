‘Black Panther’ Movie Recognizes Wales as Independent Nation

Wales had gained its independence! Well, at least in the Marvel Cinematic Universe it has.

Multiple events over the course of the MCU’s history have changed the world as we know it, forming a slightly different version of the Earth we know today. Apparently, that includes Wales being recognized as an independent state.

For those who aren’t familiar with European geography, Wales is part of the United Kingdom, not an independent nation. However, in one scene in Black Panther, fans have noticed that Wales is on its own in that universe.

In one scene from the film, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) stands in front of the United Nations, addressing the leaders from countries around the world. Fans on Twitter quickly noticed that, on the far-right side of the frame, the official flag of Wales can be spotted.

It in the far right side on the end. pic.twitter.com/dZBcCKjOY4 — Rhys Davies (@RhysDaviesGlyn) February 15, 2018

If you were to visit the real United Nations, the dragon-filled flag from Wales wouldn’t be found. Instead, you would just see the flag of the United Kingdom.

Some users have also pointed out that part of Black Panther‘s special effects team could be to thank for the independence of Wales in the MCU. Light & Magic, a division of Lucasfilm, worked on the movie’s special effects. The company’s general manager, Lynwen Brennan, is from Permbrokeshire, Wales.

Black Panther is now in theaters. Marvel’s next film, Avengers: Infnity War, is set to hit theaters on May 4, followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6. If you’ve seen Black Panther already, be sure to rate it below!