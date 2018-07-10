‘Black Panther’ Star Winston Duke to Play Kimbo Slice in Biopic

Black Panther breakout star Winston Duke has found his next big movie gig in the form of fighter Kimbo Slice.

The film will be titled Backyard Legend and tell the story of the late MMA legend Kevin “Kimbo Slice” Ferguson. The fighter was popular online for viral videos in which he would quickly end fights against intimidating opponents and giving professional fighting a run in the UFC. Duke will play the titular role in the film which does not yet have an expected release date.

White Boy Rick writer Andy Weiss will write the film’s screenplay, focusing on “the Bahamian-born backyard brawler who rose from homelessness to mixed martial arts fame after his brutal backyard fights drew a huge YouTube audience,” according to Deadline.

In 2016, Kimbo Slice died suddenly at the age of 42 from heart failure and a liver mass. He battles high blood pressure for years but continued to pursue his boxing career months prior to his death, which included winning a three-round heavyweight math against Dhafir “Dada 5000” Harris at Bellator 149 in Houston.

“Before dying Kimbo Slice was scheduled to fight James Thompson in the main event Bellator 158 despite his family’s mixed emotions,” Deadline reports. “They knew his health was ailing given his lack of energy in the Dada 5000 fight.”

Duke and Michael Imber, longtime friends of Kimbo Slice as well as manager and employer, will play key roles in the film as characters in Slice’s life but also executive produce.

Producer Steve Lee Jones says, “It’s a rich and layered tale about this man’s incredible journey from a poor neighborhood in Miami to becoming a worldwide phenomenon. We are ecstatic that Winston has decided to take on this both physically and emotionally challenging role. We simply could not find a better Kimbo!”

Duke’s best known on-screen appearances came in Black Panther and Wakanda’s follow-up in Avengers: Infinity War. In both films he plays M’Baku, a rival to Wakandan king T’Challa, eager to take on the throne for himself. Since Black Panther‘s release back in February, Duke has become a fan-favorite cast member among the many Marvel Cinematic Universe stars, spawning Twitter trends such as the M’BakuChallenge.

Duke will also appear in Jordan Peele’s upcoming film Us.