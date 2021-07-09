Marvel's Black Widow Digital, Blu-Ray, DVD Release and Bonus Features Announced

✖

Black Widow just arrived in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access a couple of weeks ago, but Marvel Studios and Disney are already planning the film's full home release. Speeding up the home debut of movies in the era of day-and-date streaming releases has become common for Disney, with films like Luca arriving much sooner than expected. Now, Black Widow is the next big movie to get the quick turnaround treatment. On Monday, Disney and Marvel announced that Black Widow will be available on Digital HD platforms on August 10th. The film will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD about a month later, on September 14th.

The home versions of Black Widow will include several bonus features, including a slew of additional scenes that were deleted from the final cut of the film. Are will also be a blooper reel and several featurettes with the release.

Here's a full breakdown of Black Widow's special features:

Bloopers – Take a look at some of the fun mishaps on set with the cast and crew of Black Widow.

Deleted Scenes Grocery Shopping – Natasha heads into a grocery store to prepare for her journey through Norway. After a long drive, she arrives at her destination: a mysterious trailer in the middle of nowhere. Bike Chase – Tailed by assailants, Natasha and Yelena speed through the city in order to escape their nemeses. Gulag Fight – Alexei squares up against several enemies and is quickly overpowered. When all hope seems lost, Natasha leaps in to lend a hand in the fight. Smile – The Taskmaster protocol is activated in a tense moment, and an iconic helmet is unveiled. Come After Me – Secretary Ross and Mason discover an important message Natasha left behind. Walk and Talk – Alexei and Melina have a playful exchange. The Taskmaster arrives and faces off with Alexei. Widows in Training – Yelena and Alexei awaken in captivity. Melina hands the Taskmaster vials while the Widows train. Kiss – Alexei and Melina reunite after the action. Natasha grieves over an untimely demise in the brutal aftermath. Ohio – Natasha witnesses the carefree nature of the Ohio suburbs through the neighborhood children.

Filmmaker Introduction Featurette – Director Cate Shortland introduces the film and her vision for it.

Sisters Gonna Work It Out Featurette – Watch Scarlett and Florence as they train, fight, and bond to become the sister duo in Black Widow. Listen as the cast and crew discuss the characters, rigorous training, and building the dynamic between the two fearsome siblings.

Go Big If You’re Going Home Featurette – Step back to appreciate the size and scale of Black Widow’s solo film. Shot around the world, the film balances family and drama with mind-blowing action. The cast and crew reveal the intricacies of stunts that made the film so action-packed.

