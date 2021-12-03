Black Widow Has a Big Continuity Error We All Missed, and It’s My Little Pony’s Fault

Now that Marvel’s Black Widow is on Disney+ with the rest of the MCU, fans are taking a much deeper look at the film as the eternal search for Easter eggs continues. Sometimes, however, fans find more than just Easter eggs. In the case of Black Widow, a mistake has been discovered in the film’s opening scenes, and it surprisingly involved the popular My Little Pony toy line.

As pointed out by a Marvel fan on Reddit, Black Widow includes a doll that hadn’t been produced at the time the scene takes place. The first scenes of Black Widow are set in the 1990s, showing Natasha and Yelena as children, when they were living in Ohio with their undercover “parents.” When the family leaves their home and escapes to Cuba, Yelena brings a My Little Pony doll with her. That doll, as it turns out, wouldn’t exist for another 20 years or so.

According to the original Reddit post, the toy being held by Yelena in the scene is a Twilight Sparkle doll from the series My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic. That series ran from 2010 to 2020, so there would be no way for the toy to exist when Yelena was young.

Of course, this little mistake doesn’t matter much in terms of the overall movie. My Little Pony dolls existed in the ’90s, and very few Marvel fans are likely to notice which era that specific toy came from.

The important thing in that scene is building the relationship between Natasha and Yelena, as that relationship drives the film and ultimately helps pass the Black Widow torch going forward in the MCU.

“First of all, I think when I came on board there wasn’t even any conversations of whether there’d be this scene or that scene or a future Yelena,” star Florence Pugh told . “It was just like, ‘Get involved, get stuck in.’ And I was so grateful to be invited. Going forward, I think the most wonderful thing and the scary thing is that, obviously, I’ve got major shoes to fill. It’s just been really wonderful seeing all the ways that Scarlett’s changed conversation about her character. And I think for me, whatever future there is, I would love to, I suppose, follow in her footsteps in that way. How do we make Yelena different, how do we make her stand out? How do we make her powerful? And that’s going to be an ongoing, I hope, conversation. Yeah, I suppose follow in Scarlett’s footsteps in that way, changing it.”

Black Widow is now streaming on Disney+.