Kevin Feige Comments on Daredevil in Black Widow Movie Rumors

The Black Widow movie which might be on the way won’t include Marvel’s Daredevil character according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

The Black Widow character in Marvel Comics has teamed up with Daredevil on several occasions, some of which are contained to New York City while others involve globetrotting adventures. None of them, however, seem to be on Feige’s radar as Daredevil seems to remain on Marvel Television character who won’t make the jump to the big screen.

“There are a lot of potential characters that are among that list,” Feige said when asked whether or not Black Widow is officially getting her own solo film, and the rumor of Daredevil appearing in such a movie prompted him to debunk it with, “That’s one I haven’t heard.”

The latest rumor regarding the Black Widow movie is that Cate Shortland is being eyed for the film’s director gig. Shortland is best known for her efforts on Somersault, Lore, and Berlin Syndrome.

Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson is, of course, in the camp rooting for such a film to come to life. “I think that there is a…(laughs) it’s such a loaded question,” Johansson told ET. “Yes, I would want to in the right context and for the film to fit where I’m at, where I am in my life. I mean I’ve played this character for a long time. It’s been probably like 8 years or more, and so much has happened in my life, my life as a performer and happened in my life personally.”

Having debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2010’s Iron Man 2, Johannson’s character is long overdue for a standalone outing. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally begun to push female heroes to the forefront, the likes of Johansson, Evangeline Lilly, Danai Gurira, and Brie Larson seem to be stepping into the spotlight for the franchise’s future.

