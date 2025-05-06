X-Men: Marvel Gives Cyclops a New ‘90s-Style Costume

To me, my ’90s X-Men fans! Scott Summers, a.k.a. Cyclops, has been the first X-Man, team leader, field commander, host of the Phoenix Force, and a mutant revolutionary. In Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman’s X-Men comic run, relaunched as part of Marvel’s From the Ashes era, a radical Cyclops is the leader of a new X-Men team based out of a former Sentinel factory in Merle, Alaska.

Alongside Magneto, Beast, Psylocke, Magik, Kid Omega, Temper, and the Juggernaut, Cyclops’ X-Men continue to use their mutant powers to protect the world that hates and fears them and to bridge the divide between humanity and mutantkind in post-fall of the mutant island nation of Krakoa.

Cyclops spent most of the Krakoan Age in blackish blue, at times opting for his classic blue-and-yellow suit from the Silver Age X-Men comics and the Jim Lee-designed Blue team leader look from 1991’s X-Men. But when the Krakoan Age ended in last summer’s X-Men #35, Cyke shed the blue cowled costume for a blue-tinged, black-and-yellow suit with an “X”-shaped chest cutout in MacKay and Stegman’s X-Men (pictured above).

Marvel is spotlighting decades of Cyclops costumes with Wednesday’s X-Men #16, which features a Russell Dauterman variant cover depicting everything from the long-haired Age of Apocalypse Cyclops to the blue-and-white X-Factor look:

X-Men (vol. 7) #16 variant cover by russell Dauterman

But the true throwback is the Gerald Parel variant cover for X-Men #15, below, which puts a ’90s-style twist on Cyclops’ current costume: the black is swapped for blue and the yellow embellishments are more pronounced.

x-Men (Vol. 7) #15 Gerald Parel Cyclops Virgin variant cover

Here’s what’s ahead in coming issues of X-Men as the ongoing run pits Cyclops’ team against Cassandra Nova’s 3K “X-Men,” man-made mutants whose X-Genes have been activated by Nova’s mysterious 3K organization.

X-Men #16

MEET THE ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT X-MEN? There are mutants who call themselves X-Men in Alaska and Louisiana and Chicago. But as Cyclops’ team find themselves in more than one set of crosshairs dealing with a mutant crisis in Alaska, a new group of enemies make themselves known: They are the X-Men, who are sponsored by 3K in their bid for possession of the future of mutantkind!

On sale: May 7

X-Men #17

Disaster charges toward the town of Merle, Alaska, as the X-Men are preoccupied with their own battle against the 3K X-Men. Only Magneto stands between the town and destruction – can he prevail even in the face of his deteriorating condition?

On sale: June 4

X-Men #18

As 3K are revealed in all their glory, Henry McCoy is faced with a choice as death stalks the halls of the Factory. But no X-Man stands alone, and the Beast may find surprising support in unlikely allies…

On sale: June 18

X-Men #19

Doug Ramsey, the heir to Apocalypse known as REVELATION, has a mission: to carry on the great work. But in trying to create the Great Work of a new world, the first steps are the hardest to plot. And will he be given an opportunity before this dream is strangled in its cradle?

On sale: July 2