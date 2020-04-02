Black Widow Star David Harbour Wants You to Text Him, Hopes to Get Project Going Featuring Fans and Friends

The coronavirus pandemic continues to threaten the world, which means folks are staying home and self-isolating in the hopes of flattening the curve. Many celebrities have been active on social media since people began to quarantine, including David Harbour, the actor best known for playing Chief Jim Hopper on Stranger Things who will soon be seen in Marvel’s Black Widow (whenever it gets a new release date) as Red Guardian. Recently, Harbor has poked fun at his character from Newsroom and even said he’d be on board if Black Widow went straight to Disney+. Now, the actor has taken to Instagram to share his phone number with the hopes of connecting to people during these difficult times.

“Text me (please not just ‘i love stranger things’ but with info about yourself, where are you? what do you do? Instagram handle? How’s money and work in this time? How’s family? Anything else you feel like might be interesting for me to know about you during all this?) 1 917 540 5294. Clearly, in the overwhelming nature of the numbers thing, i won’t get to reply to everyone, and I may not even see yours (apologies in advance if that happens) but I will try to compile some database of fans and friends to see if there are easy ways to connect and help each other in the future. If I am completely overwhelmed by this and it is a disaster I will keep you posted,” Harbour wrote.

“I have this number, this phone number that you can text me at with this app, this community app,” Harbour explains in his video. “I want you to text me some information about yourself. Are you a teacher? Are you a writer just sitting at your desk, everything’s fine, you work from home. You work from Amazon? Are you a nurse? Are you a doctor? Some famous politician? Are you Mike Huckabee and you’re watching me? Are you a video game streamer, like do you play for the Mets? Do you work at Costco? Like, what’s your deal? Are you making money? Are you broke? Are you worried about rent? Are you excited about the prospect of the stock market plummeting and everyone getting back to zero? Text me some information about yourself. I may want to get people together, fans and friends, and sort of do some projects together.” You can check out the full video below:

