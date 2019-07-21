Black Widow Star David Harbour’s Role Revealed

Finally, the long-awaited Marvel Studios Hall H panel has come and passed and many surprises were had. In addition to some big movie announcements, Disney sent out a press release shortly thereafter confirming David Harbour‘s role in Black Widow. According to the statement, Harbour is playing Alexei Shostakov, perhaps better known as the Red Guardian.

First appearing in The Avengers #43 (1967), Shostakov has been a long-time agent of the KGB. With Natasha Romanoff’s (Scarlett Johansson) attachment to the Red Room and the Russian spy game, it’s unclear if Harbour’s character will be friend or foe in the film.

When we spoke with Harbour earlier this year, he had nothing but praise for Marvel Studios and the team on Black Widow.

“This woman, Cate Shortland, who is directing this movie is one of the best directors I’ve ever worked with,” Harbour told ComicBook.com “She’s so, so smart, and makes such beautiful indie movies. The fact that you’d put someone like that at the helm of one of these huge action movies — and she pays such attention to the story and such attention to character — speaks volumes.”

“The fact that these guys are so good at what they do, and so passionate about what they do, it feels tremendous,” he continued. “I’m very, very happy with the situation, working on it now. It’s on a scale and on a passionate level unlike anything I’ve ever done.”

What do you think of Harbour’s casting? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.