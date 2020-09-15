Black Widow Looking For New Release Date

✖

Black Widow is reportedly seeking out a new release date as Disney and Marvel Studios want to push the next big scheduled blockbuster title further down the line. Disney is now being dubbed as "likely" to delay Black Widow, a move which comes after Tenet tested the box office waters as the first major title release following the theatrical shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and did not deliver opening weekend numbers close to what it would have under normal circumstances. Warner Bros. reacted by moving Wonder Woman 1984 back to Christmas, leaving no major titles between now and the scheduled date of November 6 date of Black Widow. At the time of publishing, Black Widow is still scheduled for November 6, 2020.

