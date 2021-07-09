Black Widow Director Cate Shortland Turned Down Marvel at First Before Being Convinced by Scarlett Johansson

✖

Black Widow is finally hitting theatres and Disney+ Premier Access next week, and the early reviews for the movie are in. Currently, the movie is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with an 84% score. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5 and called it "a triumphant theatrical return for Marvel." The new movie, which takes place after Captain America: Civil War, was helmed by director Cate Shortland. During a recent interview with Variety, Shortland revealed that she initially did not want to make the movie.

"I told my manager in L.A., 'There’s no way I can do this movie, and I’m not sure why they’re asking me. It’s crazy, the whole endeavor,'” Shortland shared. "And then she never told them no."

Shortland later learned that Marvel offered her the job because Scarlett Johansson had personally requested that she helm the long-awaited Black Widow film. "One of the wonderful things about working for Marvel and their track record is a lot of incredible people raise their hand to work on these films," Johansson told Variety. “But it was only Cate for me from the beginning."

"It was very important to me that the person that directed this film had to have made a masterpiece and then some other good movies," Johansson added with a laugh. "One masterpiece, you know? And I really think ‘Lore’ is really so close to — I mean, it’s a perfect film." Johansson added of the director, "She was very elusive ... It was very hard to find her."

"We were quite tentative with each other," Shortland explained. "She told me how much she had liked some of my movies, and then I told her how much I have liked some of her performances. It was like a courtship. We made lists of, like, our top 20 favorite songs, and our top 20 favorite movies, and our top 20 favorite things, and we sent them to each other. And I remember the first time we Zoomed, my daughter was in the house. I was like, ‘Oh sorry, my daughter is making a lot of noise.’ And Scarlett said, ‘Oh, can I meet your daughter?’ What I got from that was she didn’t change when she spoke to me or my daughter. And that’s where I became very inquisitive about who she was, because that’s a rare thing."

Marvel's Black Widow opens in theaters and is streaming on Disney+ Premier Access, priced at $29.99, on July 9.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.