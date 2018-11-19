Marvel Fan Art Pictures ‘Wonder Woman’ Star Gal Gadot as Black Widow

“Elseworlds” is the name The CW is using for this year’s Arrowverse mega-crossover and there’s one fan artist in particular that’s taking that name to heart.

With “Elseworlds” featuring iconic characters swapping roles — like Barry Allen becoming the Green Arrow and Oliver Queen becoming The Flash — artist BossLogic is doing to same to starts in Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe and Warner Brothers’ DC Extended Universe.

In his latest entry into this particular set of art, BossLogic imagined what Wonder Woman star would look like as the MCU’s Black Widow.

The art comes on the heels of the announcement a solo Black Widow film has been pushed into Marvel Studios for a potential 2020 release. According to Production Weekly, the film’s synopsis will feature Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as Black Widow around the turn of the century.

At birth the Black Widow (aka Natasha Romanova) is given to the KGB, which grooms her to become its ultimate operative. When the U.S.S.R. breaks up, the government tries to kill her as the action movies to present-day New York, where she is a freelance operative. The standalone film will find Romanoff living in the United States 15 years after the fall of the Soviet Union.

Johansson’s not the only person to be ecstatic for Natasha Romanoff to get her first solo live-action flick. Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo said he’s happy to see a movie explore the character’s past.

“Yeah, we’re very happy for that. I mean it’s such a rich and interesting character,” Joe Russo said. “There’s so much to explore with a character whose history was as a villain, and you know, Scarlett does such a good job of playing that character and people are so used to that character that you forget the character’s history, and so there’s a lot of compelling stories to tell about someone who has a dark past.”

Black Widow will is set to be directed by Cate Shortland (Berlin Syndrome) on a script from The Hustle alum Jac Schaeffer. Black Widow is expected to arrive in 2020.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.