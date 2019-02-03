‘Black Widow’ Filming Location Reportedly Revealed

Though the films have yet to be formally announced, Marvel Studios is putting their slate of post- Avengers: Endgame movies on the fast track, with Black Widow finally getting the spotlight in her first solo movie.

Little is known about Black Widow at this point, except that Scarlett Johansson will headline a film directed by Cate Shortland. But now we have an good idea of where (and possibly when) the movie will be shooting.

According to a new report from HN Entertainment, Black Widow will begin filming in the United Kingdom, and could begin as early as later this month.

Little is known about Black Widow at this point, especially when it comes to the script being written by Jac Schaeffer. But a short plot blurb did pop up on Production Weekly late last year, though there’s no word on the validity of the summary:

“At birth the Black Widow (aka Natasha Romanova) is given to the KGB, which grooms her to become its ultimate operative. When the U.S.S.R. breaks up, the government tries to kill her as the action movies to present-day New York, where she is a freelance operative. The standalone film will find Romanoff living in the United States 15 years after the fall of the Soviet Union.”

Fans have been clamoring for a Black Widow movie for quite some time, as the character first debuted in Iron Man 2. Ever since then, Ms. Romanoff has earned countless fans and become one of the most prominent heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — all without a solo film.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige spoke about the importance of shining the spotlight on different characters from time to time, hinting at the company’s strategy for future superhero films.

“We believe that what we’re working on has value,” Feige said in Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years. “The risks and creative chances that we’re taking are in service to creating something an audience will respond to, something unique and different. I believe deeply that’s what filmgoers want – to be surprised and to have expectations exceeded. You don’t know until it’s out, but all we’ve done since Phase One is go with our gut.”

Black Widow does not have an official release date, but is rumored to be released in 2020.

Fans can next see the character in Avengers: Endgame, premiering on April 26th.