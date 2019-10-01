Black Widow Shifts Production to Macon, Georgia for the Week

Black Widow may have already held its wrap party, but production on the Cate Shortland film carries on. Thanks to some ace reporting from the team at WMAZ, we now the film will be taking the week to film additional photography in Macon, Georgia. The team at the Macon-based news station uncovered a 27-page facility use agreement between Macon-Bibb County and Romanoff Productions, LLC. In the same vein as previous productions, Marvel Studios set up an individual limited liability company for each movie, hence the business name being different from Marvel Studios or The Walt Disney Company.

Filming is taking place Monday and Tuesday at Macon’s iconic Terminal Station and as evident in the WMAZ video, the set is swamped with rescue vehicles from various police, fire, and various SWAT team. The most peculiar note is the fact the vehicles are apparently embellished with stickers referencing Albany, New York, suggesting the spy thriller will take a break from the city and head upstate.

Marvel’s no stranger to producing films in Georgia, although the majority of its productions take place at Pinewood Studios located outside of Atlanta. As for the filming of Black Widow, the majority of what we’ve seen through leaked set photos has all taken place overseas. It’s also unclear if any of the movie’s stars are involved with the current production in Macon or if it’s the second unit getting additional photography using the outside of the building and infrastructure.

Black Widow will feature David Harbour, who spoke with ComicBook.com earlier in the year about his role in film. “Oh, geez, I don’t know,” the actor said about becoming a rising action star of finding success with Stranger Things. “It feels tiring, just thinking about it. I guess one of the things I really like about being an action star is that I’m not in the best shape, and I don’t look quite as capable as most of those other guys, and I think that’s a real asset in terms of the genre stuff. Because I think it’s a hard balance because we want to be wowed by these things, but I also miss that identification with a main heroic character that’s very incapable.”

Black Widow hits theaters May 1, 2020.

