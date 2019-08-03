Black Widow Joins Conan the Barbarian’s Avengers Team

Conan the Barbarian is going to be getting some unexpected help from Black Widow in the Savage Avengers Annual. Gerry Duggan is writing Savage Avengers Annual #1 and Conan artist Ron Garney will be illustrating this adventure. Black Widow joins Conan the Barbarian and Daimon Hellstrom on their mission to break up a human trafficking ring in the 48-page comic. Malicious magician Kulan Gath’s henchman are leaving a growing number of victims in their wake and it is up to this unlikely team to uncover what’s really going on.

Conan of Cimmeria, a spy, and the Son of Satan make for a bizarre trio. The book is no stranger to reaching into all sorts of different parts of the Marvel Universe. Conan has already had adventures with Wolverine, The Punisher, and Elektra, just to name a few. Ancient gods and other mystic foes constitute a significant force in the series, and it will take all these heroes have to battle against Kulan Gath.

How strange do these adventures in the Savage Land get? Well, recently one of Marvel’s Klyntar symbiotes — a member of the same species as the Venom symbiote — just found a surprising new host in sword after attaching itself to Conan the Barbarian. SPOILERS for Savage Avengers #3 by Gerry Duggan and Mike Deodato Jr. follow. During the events of the “Avengers: No Road Home” miniseries, Conan found himself transported from the Hyborian Age into the Marvel Universe. Since then he’s been wandering through the Savage Land, a setting that seems to fit Conan more than wandering through a crowded metropolis.

Conan always has his eyes tuned for treasure and after seeing the City of Sickles, the Barbarian was compelled to explore. Once inside the walls, he tried to steal an enchanted amulet in the possession of the sorcerer Kulan Gath. However, Conan didn’t know that Kulan Gath had joined forces with the Hand to summon the Marrow God, Jhoatan Lau. In order to bring forth this ancient force, Gath and his partners needed to spill the blood of warriors.

Conan surely fits that description, but the Cimmerian was able to forge an alliance with Wolverine and fend off the Hand’s forces. While searching Kulan Gath’s quarters for the amulet, Conan found and freed what he believed to be a djinn caught in a bottle. Unbeknownst to the wanderer, this djinn was actually a Klyntar symbiote.

Conan initially escaped with the amulet but returned to the city after Wolverine’s screams reached his ears. The Cimmerian threatened Kulan Gath, but the sorcerer used his magical might to blow a hole straight through the barbarian’s chest. Luckily for Conan, the entity he freed was not far from where he lay. The symbiote bonded with Conan, filling up the chest wound and becoming one with Conan’s blade.

Things can only get stranger from here and the Savage Avengers has even more strange adventures to unleash in Savage Avengers Annual #1.

What do you think of Black Widow joining forces with the Savage Avengers? Let us know in the comments. Savage Avengers Annual #1 is on sale October 30, 2019.