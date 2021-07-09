Black Widow Special Look Teaser Released

In just over one month's time, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will finally be returning to the big screen. Marvel's Black Widow, which was supposed to be released more than a year ago, is set to hit theaters and Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, marking the return of MCU movies after a nearly two year hiatus. Fans are certainly excited to see the franchise makes its way back to movie theaters, and Marvel is certainly adding to the hype with several teasers and trailers ahead of the debut.

On Thursday, Marvel and Disney released yet another teaser for Black Widow, this one in the form of a "special look" presented by star Scarlett Johansson. The minute-long preview sets up Natasha's story in the MCU and her relationship with the new characters that will be featured in Black Widow. You can check it out in the video at the top of the page!

Black Widow takes place in the time between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, when many of the Avengers were forced to go on the run after violating the Sokovia Accords. Natasha returns to Russia and meets up with her family. Rachel Weisz, Florence Pugh, and David Harbour all join the MCU as characters with strong ties to Natasha and her past.

Harbour's Red Guardian represents one of the most anticipated MCU debuts in a while, mainly because of the actor's popularity from his turn as Sheriff Jim Hopper in Stranger Things. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week, Harbour explained that his character in Black Widow actually starts the movie in a similar place as Hopper in Stranger Things, which eventually caused him to make adjustments to Hopper's look, so that audiences wouldn't confuse the two.

"It was funny, though. I had grown out my hair and then I got cast in this other thing to play a Russian prisoner," Harbour said. "So I had this long hair and this beard and I was big. I thought, 'I can't be the same guy with long hair and a beard in the same prison.' So I was taking pictures of the set, unbeknownst to anyone, and sending them to the Duffer Brothers, making sure they didn't use any of the same colors of the set. Making sure the looks were different and the outfits were different. So I kept sending them these photos and at the end - I had all this hair and all this beard and we had planned to do it this way - and I was like, 'Guys I can't do this. I'm coming out with this Marvel movie, I can't have the beard and the hair.' So we came up with a whole different look for it. We had him shave his head and this whole thing."

What do you think of the new teaser for Black Widow? Which of the new characters are you most excited to see in the movie? Let us know in the comments!