Scarlett Johansson Says Black Widow Is in Its Own Genre

Scarlett Johansson debuted as Black Widow back in 2010’s Iron Man 2, quickly capturing the attention of audiences for with her espionage antics. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded, fans have been desperate to get more of the hero’s adventures in a spinoff film, with Marvel Studios officially confirming the project at this past weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con. With the franchise having embraced a variety of different genres for its stories, fans are wondering how Black Widow, who doesn’t necessarily possess superhuman abilities, will be explored in a solo film. According to Johansson, the film’s unique blend of influences will make it feel like its own unique genre.

“It’s pretty gritty, but it’s also surprising…it’s kind of in its own genre, I think,” Johansson revealed to MTV News. “Some of the movies that we talked about, we talked about The Fugitive, we talked about Logan, we talked about Terminator 2.”

While Marvel Studios may have been playing coy for months about the film, despite endless reports about the project moving forward and even set photos emerging, fans were finally given some answers at Comic-Con. Not only did the Marvel Studios panel confirm that the project was happening, but clarified the film’s timeline, noting that it will take place after the events of Captain America: Civil War. This debunked reports that the film would be a prequel that took place before her MCU debut.

Black Widow may have debuted alone, but her appearance in Marvel’s The Avengers confirmed that she and Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye had a long history together. Johansson detailed what it was like moving forward with a solo film for the first time since her character’s debut.

“You know it’s a little bit scary not having the kind of cushion of my fellow Avengers around,” Johansson shared with Good Morning America. “I mean, I hate to keep using the word ‘vulnerable,’ but you kind of feel like you’ve put yourself out there in a different way because the character stands on her own.”

Initial reports about the film potentially being a prequel called Hawkeye’s appearance into question, with the confirmed timeline potentially making the character’s appearance more likely. Don’t expect Johansson to reveal those details just yet, though.

“That’s when you see the tranq gun come out, ” Johansson jokes about Hawkeye’s involvement. “My lips are sealed. You got to wait and see.”

The new film will also star David Harbour as Alexei aka The Red Guardian, Florence Pugh as Yelena, O-T Fagbenle as Mason, and Rachel Weisz as Melina.

Black Widow lands in theaters on May 1, 2020.

