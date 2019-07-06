Marvel’s Black Widow Has Moved Production to London

It looks like Black Widow has packed up camp in Budapest and has since traveled to the United Kingdom to continue principal photography. As pointed out by the super sleuths at GWW, Black Widow star Florence Pugh shared an image on her Instagram Story earlier today of being in the hair and makeup trailer on set. Though the picture itself didn’t confirm the actor was actually in London, sometime after, Pugh was spotted at a theater in London catching a showing of Midsommar, a horror flick she stars in.

In the WEIRDEST turn of events I went to see Midsommar tonight and @Florence_Pugh was IN THE AUDIENCE drinking a neat vodka like it was no big deal. I am not ok!! pic.twitter.com/bmMGrZ7dv9 — Beth Webb (@BethKWebb) July 5, 2019

As it stands now, Black Widow has yet to be a movie officially announced by Marvel Studios, although that’s expected to change later this month at San Diego Comic-Con. Just last week, we spoke with Stranger Things star David Harbour — another actor who’s set in the Scarlett Johansson-starring film — and he said it’s unlike anything he’s ever been in. Not just that, but he also mentioned director Cate Shortland is one of the best directors he’s ever worked with.

“This woman, Cate Shortland, who is directing this movie is one of the best directors I’ve ever worked with,” Harbour told us. “She’s so, so smart, and makes such beautiful indie movies. The fact that you’d put someone like that at the helm of one of these huge action movies — and she pays such attention to the story and such attention to character — speaks volumes.”

“The fact that these guys are so good at what they do, and so passionate about what they do, it feels tremendous,” reflected Harbour. “I’m very, very happy with the situation, working on it now. It’s on a scale and on a passionate level unlike anything I’ve ever done.”

Though not officially announced, Black Widow is expected to bow May 1, 2020. In the meantime, you can check out Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers: Endgame, both of which are in theaters now. Captain Marvel is available both digitally and on home media release wherever movies are sold.