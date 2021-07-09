Black Widow: David Harbour Reveals How He Discovered Red Guardian Role

✖

David Harbour revealed how he found out about the Red Guardian role in Black Widow. The Stranger Things star sat down with Insider to talk about his hilarious entry into the MCU. A lot of fans enjoyed the Super Soldier’s jokes and performance during Black Widow. According to Harbour, he didn’t know anything about all of this before he got the call. In fact, he says that director Cate Shortland called to speak about the movie without telling him about the role beforehand. One would assume that this is pretty standard for Marvel Studios. They have some pretty noticeable security standards when it comes to movie details. They try not to let anything leak before it's time for an official unveiling. (All of this hand wringing only makes it more noticeable when moments like Alfred Molina’s Spider-Man interview occur.) But, Harbour was more than willing to hear Shortland out. Check out the comments down below:

“Marvel does not call me and say we want you to play Red Guardian,” he began. “What happens is I'm in London randomly doing some stuff and ["Black Widow" director] Cate Shortland calls my agents and asks if I want to have lunch and talk about some stuff. I go to lunch and she tells me she's shooting a movie called "Black Widow" about Scarlett's character in the Marvel Universe and there's this guy we want you to play.”

“I had no idea there was a movie Black Widow. I had no idea what was going on. I couldn't believe it. And she describes this character that is this guy who is a father figure and has all these tattoos, so to me, it was a fresh character. Then I went back and did some research and was like, oh, the comics are clearly all wrong. Finally, the movie will correct them,” he laughed

In a separate conversation with Variety, Harbour is hoping that we get to see more of Red Guardian in the MCU.

"They don't let you say these things. I would love for there to be more Red Guardian, and I would love for you guys to love for there to be more Red Guardian because that always helps the cause," Harbour said. "I love the character, there's so many things you could do with him. There's this gap of 25 years where we don't know who was he, what is his version of events as opposed to the actual version of events?"

Are you hoping to see more of Red Guardian? Let us know down in the comments!