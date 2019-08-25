Marvel Studios Unveils First Look at David Harbour’s Red Guardian

Black Widow is well into principal photography and after production kicked off in May, we now have our first official look at some of the film’s supporting characters — including David Harbour‘s Red Guardian. In a poster revealed at D23 Expo from Marvel Studios visual development artist Andy Park, Red Guardian is about as comic accurate as they come, with a full-on Captain America setup, complete with helmet.

Park shared the poster to his Twitter account, and the Russian Super Soldier can be seen towards the right of Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). Instead of going with an all-red suit, the suit is cut with black and grey colors. Like his American counterpart in Steve Rogers, Red guardians also has a large star insignia on his chest.

After the cast was officially introduced at Comic-Con, Harbour spoke with ComicBook.com about his role, something he wasn’t shy to compare with Chris Evan’s Captain America.

“That’s the great thing about him is not a lot of people know about him,” Harbour told us. “I think that’s one of the really fun things about this character is there’s an openness to our interpretation. I mean, the one thing that we do know is that he is the counterpart to Captain America on the Russian Soviet side, but in that way, we have a lot of play with who he is. And we are playing with him.”

Harbour also revealed to us the timeline of the film, which will take place between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, saying “tt’s great because you get to go back a little bit in time with [Black Widow].”

