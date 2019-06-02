New Black Widow Set Photos Take Movie to New Heights

Principal photography for Black Widow is now well underway and a batch of new set photos have surfaced featuring Scarlett Johansson in the titular role. Natasha Romanoff (Johansson) continues being the lone character in the shots, this time around, apparently training on the mountains of Norway. In a few of the pictures, a helicopter can be seen flying by, capturing just the right shot.

Earlier in the week, it had been reported that Johansson was spotted being picked up from a private jet before being bussed away.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s a bit of a haphazard scenario, especially when Marvel Studios has yet to officially announce the project is something that actually exists at the Burbank-based studio. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige had previously told us that we could expect more announcements after Spider-Man swung into theaters.

“As we’ve been doing for years, we aren’t going to announce anything post Avengers: Endgame or Spider-Man [Far From Home] until post Endgame and Spider-Man,” Feige previously told us. “As you know as a fan, there’s a tremendous amount of potential and a tremendous amount of additional characters and storylines and groups of characters that we’re going to keep playing with. And again, that’s a testament to Marvel and to the amount of storylines and characters and amazing, amazing runs that have been in the Marvel comics.”

While there’s no confirmation from Marvel Studios Black Widow would likely drop in the studio’s first date next year on May 1, 2020and next to nothing is known about the plot. Initial reports had said the film will take place prior to 2000, but recent reports suggest the solo flick could take place sometime after the events of Captain America: Civil War. The film is set to be directed by Cate Shortland on a script from Jac Schaeffer.

What do you hope the Black Widow film is about? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to talk all things MCU!

Captain Marvel is now available digitally ahead of a home media release on June 11th. Avengers: Endgame continues in theatrical release while Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd.